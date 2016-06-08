Rugby Union - England v Wales - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 12/3/16Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with England's George KruisAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

LONDON Alun Wyn Jones will make his 100th appearance for Wales on Saturday after being named in Warren Gatland's side to face New Zealand in their opening test.

Jones, 30, will become the fifth Wales player to reach a century in the first of three tests against the world champions.

Gatland made five changes to his side from Wales's last outing, a 27-13 defeat to England last week, with captain Sam Warburton returning from injury alongside Gethin Jenkins, Ken Owens, Bradley Davies and Jonathan Davies.

Warburton will return at Eden Park to form a new look back-row alongside Taulupe Faletau and flanker Ross Moriarty.

“We have made five changes since our last hit out and there is an opportunity for a number of players,” Gatland said

“We are under no illusions how tough the test series will be against the back-to-back world champions but the players are also aware how important this tour is.”

Team:

Liam Williams (Scarlets), George North (Northampton Saints), Jonathan Davies (Clermont Auvergne), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins), Hallam Amos (Newport Gwent Dragons), Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Gethin Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Bradley Davies (Wasps), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues, captain), Taulupe Faletau (Newport Gwent Dragons).

Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Rob Evans (Ospreys), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Scott Williams (Scarlets).

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)