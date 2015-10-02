BRIEF-Celebrate International says qtrly revenue HK$ 3.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 2 England's Rugby World Cup showdown against Australia is expected to attract the most money ever gambled on a rugby match with more than 10 million pounds ($15.16m) wagered, British bookmaker William Hill said on Friday.
Tournament hosts England must beat the Wallabies at Twickenham on Saturday to keep their campaign alive and avoid the ignominy of departing a World Cup at the pool stage for the first time.
Despite losing to Wales last weekend, 2003 champions England remain 4-5 favourites to win the match with the twice champion Australians 5-4 and the draw 18-1.
Holders New Zealand, who play their third pool match against Georgia later on Friday, remain even money favourites to retain the Webb Ellis Cup.
Leading tournament odds:
Evens New Zealand
6-1 Australia
7-1 England
8-1 Ireland, South Africa
12-1 France
16-1 Wales
40-1 Argentina
66-1 Scotland (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Q1 revenue rose 3.1 percent to 25.6 million SGD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: