Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
LONDON England's 13th-minute try in Friday's Pool A match against Fiji at Twickenham was the second fastest scored in a Rugby World Cup opening match.
South African referee Jaco Peyper awarded the tournament hosts a penalty try after the back-pedalling Fijians hauled down England's powerful driving maul as it was set to cross the line.
The try came two minutes later than Israel Dagg's effort for New Zealand against Tonga in the opening game of the 2011 World Cup.
England won the match against Fiji 35-11.
(Reporting by Ossian Shine, Editing by Ed Osmond)
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.