Rugby Union - Wales v Ireland - Dove Men Test - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 8/8/15Wales' Eli Walker (C) in actionAction Images via Reuters / Rebecca NadenLivepic

LONDON Winger Eli Walker has withdrawn from the Wales World Cup squad due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by flanker Ross Moriarty, the tournament website reported on Monday.

Walker was only called into the squad last week in place of injured fullback Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales start their campaign against Uruguay in Cardiff on Sunday in a tough Pool A which also includes hosts England, twice world champions Australia and Fiji.

