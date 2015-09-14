Sanchez, Giroud send Arsenal up to fifth
Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday to move up to fifth in the Premier League and fuel their hopes of a late push for the top four.
LONDON Winger Eli Walker has withdrawn from the Wales World Cup squad due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by flanker Ross Moriarty, the tournament website reported on Monday.
Walker was only called into the squad last week in place of injured fullback Leigh Halfpenny.
Wales start their campaign against Uruguay in Cardiff on Sunday in a tough Pool A which also includes hosts England, twice world champions Australia and Fiji.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has returned to training after recovering from injuries sustained during last month's attack on the team bus prior to their Champions League quarter-final tie against AS Monaco.