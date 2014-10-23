(Adds quotes, details)

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON Oct 24 The New Zealand Rugby Union and Sky Television have signed a conditional five-year deal for broadcasting rights from 2016, the NZRU said on Friday, with the final agreement expected to be signed off by the end of November.

No financial details were disclosed due to the continued negotiation of rights in other countries, NZRU chief executive Steve Tew told reporters in a conference call.

Sky, which has come under increased threat from Internet television providers for sports rights in New Zealand, was the only bid considered with the deal reached inside an exclusive negotiation period, Tew added.

"We would've (gone to the open market) if we thought it was beneficial to New Zealand rugby but in the end decided it wasn't," Tew said.

"We think it's a great result for rugby and a great result for Sky."

Tew said the deal would give the NZRU the opportunity to "develop their own platforms" but later declined to detail whether that meant a move into Internet-based television services.

Previous agreements with Sky have given the broadcaster exclusive rights over broadcast platforms including online.

The subscription-based provider, however, has in recent years lost the New Zealand rights to English Premier League soccer and the U.S. PGA Tour golf to online broadcasters.

Tew also said Japan was likely to be the hosts of the 18th Super Rugby team when the competition expanded in 2016.

A Japanese bid was competing with a private venture that would base a team in Singapore for the 18th licence and officials for the latter bid conceded on Thursday that they were the likely losers.

"They have put out a statement which would suggest Japan is the preferred option which is the way we have positioned it," Tew said.

"The best way to explain this is that Japan has been the preferred option for a long time. We are still working through a few details with the Japanese and until those are confirmed we can't make a final statement.

"Singapore have been informed of that and they put out their statement of their own bat." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)