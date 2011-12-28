Dec 28 Canada's RuggedCom Inc
said it adopted a shareholder rights plan in response to U.S.
cable manufacturer Belden Inc's C$280 million
unsolicited bid.
The rights plan -- commonly referred to as a poison pill --
will be exercised if a person or a group acquires 20 percent or
more of its shares.
The plan will expire at the close of business on June 23,
2012, RuggedCom said in a statement.
The company makes routers, ethernet cables environment to
facilitate robust two-way communication in harsh environment and
serves the electric power, transportation systems, military
applications and industrial processes markets.
RuggedCom had said Belden's offer was "opportunistic". On
Wednesday, it said adopting the posion pill will give it time to
solicit other proposals.
Belden had earlier said it will not purchase any RuggedCom
shares till Jan. 25.
Shares of RuggedCom had fallen more than 30 percent this
year before Belden's offer last week.
RuggedCom has been seen as an attractive buy for bigger
players like Cisco Systems Inc, Siemens AG,
ABB and General Electric Co, who have been
scouting the globe for expertise and technology in the smart
grid growth market.
Analysts think Belden's C$22-per-share offer undervalues
RuggedCom and it may have to sweeten its bid by about C$6 a
share.