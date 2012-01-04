Jan 4 U.S. cable maker Belden Inc
reaffirmed its C$22 a share offer for RuggedCom Inc,
after the Canadian rival recommended its shareholders reject the
hostile bid.
Belden also said it plans to move Canadian regulators to
block the poison pill that RuggedCom had adopted last week to
thwart Belden's bid.
"The recommendation contains no information of substance
that was not already taken into account in formulating our
original valuation and offer price," Belden chief executive John
Stroup said in a statement.
On Wednesday morning, RuggedCom said it was evaluating
alternatives to Belden's all-cash offer and had entered into
non-disclosure agreements with third parties inclined to strike
deals with the company.
Belden made its first bid on Dec. 19, following which
RuggedCom set up a special committee to review the offer and
later adopted a shareholder rights plan.
Shares of RuggedCom were trading at $24.75 on Wednesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has risen 9 percent since
the Belden bid. Belden's stock were down 23 cents at $35.04 on
the New York Stock Exchange.