HONG KONG Aug 12 Luxury automobile dealer China Rundong Auto Group Ltd, backed by private equity firm KKR & Co LP, fell as much as 16 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday.

The shares dropped as low as HK$3.01 in early morning before bouncing back to trade at HK$3.14 at 0218 GMT. The initial public offering was priced at the bottom end of a HK$3.58 to HK$3.98 range.

The retail portion of the IPO drew tepid demand from investors, with only 0.32 times the total number of shares on offer, the company said in a filing on Monday. The institutional tranche of the IPO was "moderately oversubscribed."

Rundong offered 244.97 million new shares, while shareholder Runda PTC Ltd offered 23.65 million existing shares.

