BRIEF-Henry Group unit entered into provisional agreement
* Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser
Feb 3 Runicom SA :
* Its portfolio company Cash In Holding SA acquires 94 percent of Invinion Sp. z o.o. for 1,974 zlotys ($536)
* Together with Adam Walewski and Marcin Rozanski hold remaining 6 percent stake of Invinion Sp. z o.o.
* Nordic Investment Bank files for shelf of up to $20 billion, relating to possible offering by NIB of medium-term notes, Series D due nine months or more from date of issue Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q5A9ve)