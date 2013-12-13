(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Dec 13 It was around Mile 25 of the
Brooklyn Marathon that it hit me.
I'm not talking about The Wall -- although that definitely
hit me, too, during the cold and drizzly morning of Nov. 17.
By that point of the 26.2-mile race around Brooklyn's
Prospect Park, my body felt like it was disintegrating and that
I was running on some kind of comical wooden stilts. Meanwhile,
my mind had gone to a very dark place, praying to every deity
and ancestor I could think of.
No, I'm talking about being hit with a central irony: I had
paid good money to put myself in this situation. And lots of it.
There was the four-month marathon training program, run out
of my local Brooklyn running store, JackRabbit Sports: $315.
There were my running shoes, Brooks Glycerin models (two pair),
that I beat into the ground with around 35 miles of training a
week: $150 each.
There was the marathon entry fee itself, $90. Then there was
various gear, like synthetic shirts and socks, required so that
I didn't chafe my skin into a bloody mess multiple times a week:
$200.
Don't forget the entry fees for preparatory races, like an
October half-marathon I did in Central Park: $100. And there
were all those gels and Gatorades I ingested during
training, to get enough calories to be able to cross the finish
line: $50.
Then there was the incalculable time I spent running around
Prospect Park on this quixotic goal -- instead of, say, playing
more soccer or Monopoly with my two young sons.
All in all, I plowed over $1,000 into this idea of pushing
my 41-year-old body to its limits, and just for a single race.
Not that I regret it for a second. I had never even considered a
marathon as a physical possibility, and now I've done it. That's
a powerful thing to know and experience.
But it didn't come cheap. And I'm not alone in paying that
price.
One of my running coaches, Brooklyn's Cipriana Cuevas, ran
multiple marathons this year. Car rental, hotel and entry fee
for Boston (she crossed the finish line mere minutes before the
bombs went off): $850. Chicago flight, hotel and entry fee:
$675. Philadelphia: Another $320.
Tack on assorted purchases of $200 for each trip, and you're
quickly into the thousands of dollars. Including all her gear
and fees for non-marathon races, Cuevas estimates she dropped
well over $3,000 on her running habit in the last year.
"It's a surprise and not in a nice way," says the
28-year-old, an income auditor for a major Manhattan hotel. "I
probably shouldn't be spending that much on a hobby.
"Honestly, I didn't take any non-running-related vacations
this year, and I don't spend a lot in general," she says. "So
the fact that my personal luxury is also good for my health is a
big plus."
We're only a couple of running freaks among many, of course.
Almost 30 million Americans went running on at least 50 days in
2012, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
That's an increase of about 3 percent over the year before.
Of course, you don't have to spend quite as much as I did in
pursuit of the marathon goal. There are free online training
courses, you can always run in your trusty old sneakers and
sweats, and even gain free entry by running for philanthropic
groups like the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Team In Training.
My little running adventure also did some public good, as I
raised $2,277 from friends and family to help preserve and
promote the Haida language. It's an indigenous tongue spoken by
only a few dozen people, many of whom are in their 70s and 80s,
living on the islands of Haida Gwaii off the northwest coast of
British Columbia. Like many native languages, it's in grave
danger of disappearing forever, and I did what I could to help.
Sometimes I wonder if it wouldn't have been more efficient
to forego all the fundraising emails and all those sweaty
afternoons on the track and just donate all that money directly.
Of course, that's a hypothetical no runner ever really
considers. Once the habit is in your blood you'll do whatever it
takes, and spend whatever is required, to come face-to-face with
your absolute limits and defeat them all over again.
I finished at an exhausted and rain-soaked 3:34, by the way,
and immediately swore never to do another marathon. Since then
I've already gone back on that pledge -- and signed up for the
Central Park marathon in February.
I just wish this addiction were cheaper.
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here
Editing by Lauren Young and Leslie Adler)