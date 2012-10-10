An Indian one rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee fell below the 53 mark to hit its weakest level in nearly two weeks versus its previous close of 52.72/73, tracking broad gains in the dollar as investors are wary of taking on risk amid concerns of weak earnings in the United States.

Most Asian units weaker to mildly positive versus the dollar.

Dollar demand from oil and other importers is also expected to boost the pair, though some resistance is expected around the psychologically key 53 level with exporters likely to step in to sell the greenback, dealers say.

The pair is likely to move in a 52.80 to 53.20 band during the day, they add.