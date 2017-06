A man uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee keeping losses as local stocks remain in red, oil buying supports, say dealers. Pair at 53.34/35 vs 53.285/295 last close. It has traded in a 53.2050-53.42 band.

Pair earlier fell to a low of 53.2050, which dealers say was largely due to selling by a private petrochem company.

Dealers cite good two-way interest with some flow-related selling and subsequent oil buying.

Some selling may come in if pair rises to 53.45-53.48 levels, adds dealer.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)