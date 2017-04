A private money trader counts rupee urrency notes at a shop in Mumbai August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.30, almost unchanged versus Wednesday's close of 61.31/32.

The Indian unit pares intraday gains, down to day's low as shares under pressure. Nifty down 0.1 percent.

Asian currencies trading mixed to stronger against the dollar after upbeat U.S. data and better-than-expected euro zone banks' health checks.

(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)