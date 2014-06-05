Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is marginally higher at 59.2700/2775 versus its previous close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in Asian currencies against the dollar.
Traders will closely watch domestic shares. Overseas investors bought shares worth 1.92 billion rupees ($32.35 million) on Wednesday, marking their third straight session of purchases, provisional exchange data showed.
The USD/INR pair seen trading in 59.10 to 59.40 range during the session.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
The Nasdaq breached the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, spurred by a raft of strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's promise of a major tax reform plan.