A customer counts currency outside a currency exchange shop in Kolkata August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is marginally higher at 59.2700/2775 versus its previous close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in Asian currencies against the dollar.

Traders will closely watch domestic shares. Overseas investors bought shares worth 1.92 billion rupees ($32.35 million) on Wednesday, marking their third straight session of purchases, provisional exchange data showed.

The USD/INR pair seen trading in 59.10 to 59.40 range during the session.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)