Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls to a 1-week low in low volumes, with pair at 55.6075/6150 versus Friday's close of 55.4950/5050. It rose to as much as 55.63 in trade, the highest since Aug 20.

End-of-month dollar buying from oil importers helping the cross, but foreign bank dealer say exporters seen selling at above 55.60.

Trading quiet, in line with muted global markets. MSCI's Asia ex-Japan down 0.5 percent, while euro inches lower.