People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at a session high of 55.14/16 versus its 55.48/49 close on Wednesday, tracking a jump in the euro and gains in domestic shares.

The euro rallies on a Dow Jones report the European Financial Stability Facility would be able to buy Spanish bonds on the primary and secondary markets.

The Sensex closed up 0.55 percent.

However, traders say dollar demand from oil firms was preventing further falls in the USD/INR.