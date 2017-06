Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 55.22/23 after opening at the day's high of 55.14, its highest since August 23 and up from its close of 55.34/35 on Tuesday.

Broad weakness in the U.S. unit after a warning from Moody's regarding a possible cut in its credit rating weighed.

Traders, however, expect the unit to trade rangebound ahead of the factory output data at 11 a.m. which is expected to show industrial activity expanded at 0.3 percent in July after shrinking 1.8 percent in June.

Asian shares edge up on cautious optimism ahead of the German court ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund.