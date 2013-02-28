Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to 53.59/60 in opening trade, its highest since February 8 and weaker compared with its close of 53.86/87 on Wednesday.

Traders say a risk-on mood globally pushing the dollar lower, while market is also hopeful for a fiscally disciplined budget.

Asian shares and other risk assets rise as sentiment improves after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirms his commitment to strong stimulus, while a smooth debt sale calms fears over Italy's political turmoil.

Traders expect good support for the dollar around 53.55 levels, while month-end dollar demand from oil firms may also aid.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)