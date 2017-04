A private money trader counts rupee notes at a shop in Mumbai August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

The rupee is trading at 60.46/47 versus Thursday close of 60.4950/5050.

Financial markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday.

Traders say demand matching supply but volumes low on either side due to U.S. Labour Day holiday.

Gains in the domestic share market aiding the rupee, but sentiment remains cautious.

Traders awaiting the Supreme Court's hearing on Monday on whether to cancel coal blocks.

Cancellations could spark more coal imports and widen trade deficit, warn some analysts.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)