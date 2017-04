Reuters Market Eye - The rupee was trading at 61.62/63 against the dollar versus its close of 61.8350/8450 on Tuesday as the U.S. debt deal goes through, helping the world's largest economy avert an immediate default.

Traders expect the pair to hold in a 61.25 to 61.85 range during the day.

Broad gains in the dollar are expected to limit a very sharp fall in the pair.

The BSE Sensex was also trading up just 0.2 percent in pre-open trade.

Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)