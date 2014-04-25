A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.85/86 versus its previous close of 61.07/08 as large dollar inflows from an infrastructure development company hurt.

Losses in the domestic sharemarket, however, help limit a very sharp fall in the pair. Local shares .BSESN trading down 0.9 percent after a marginally stronger start.

Traders will continue to monitor shares for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows.

Most emerging Asian currencies also edged up on Friday with the dollar's broad weakness, but were set to suffer weekly slides as the Chinese yuan lost ground to hit another 16-month low.

