Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.85/86 versus its previous close of 61.07/08 as large dollar inflows from an infrastructure development company hurt.
Losses in the domestic sharemarket, however, help limit a very sharp fall in the pair. Local shares .BSESN trading down 0.9 percent after a marginally stronger start.
Traders will continue to monitor shares for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows.
Most emerging Asian currencies also edged up on Friday with the dollar's broad weakness, but were set to suffer weekly slides as the Chinese yuan lost ground to hit another 16-month low.
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.