Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to as high as 60.51, its highest since April 21, after a large infrastructure development company was spotted selling dollars.
The rupee was last trading at 60.58/59, compared with its close of 60.60/61 on Friday after earlier falling to as low as 60.7450.
The infrastructure developer was seen selling dollars for a second straight session, traders said.
Further gains in the pair seen limited ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet beginning Tuesday.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.