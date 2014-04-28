Two men look out from the glass door of a currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to as high as 60.51, its highest since April 21, after a large infrastructure development company was spotted selling dollars.

The rupee was last trading at 60.58/59, compared with its close of 60.60/61 on Friday after earlier falling to as low as 60.7450.

The infrastructure developer was seen selling dollars for a second straight session, traders said.

Further gains in the pair seen limited ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet beginning Tuesday.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)