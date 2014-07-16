Reuters Market Eye - The rupee fell to 60.20/21 from its Tuesday close of 60.12/13 as recent dollar buying from state-run banks continues, but will look to the share market for further direction.

The 50-share Nifty is up 0.4 percent.

The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday after bulls latched onto a comment by the head of the Federal Reserve that rates could rise sooner if employment continued to improve, while strong inflation sent sterling to a six-year high.

(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)