A streetside restaurant owner keeps money received from a customer in Mumbai December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market - The rupee is trading flat on the day at 63.53/54. The Indian unit earlier hit 63.89, the lowest since Nov. 13, 2013.

Dollar sales by RBI earlier in the day prompt selling by exporters and a large corporate, say traders.

Recovery in local shares on the back of LIC buying also seen helping sentiment.

Asian currencies are trading mixed versus dollar.

Fed policy meet outcome due later in the day to be next key trigger.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)