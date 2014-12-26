A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of currency notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee stays lower for the third straight session on month-end dollar demand and FII profit booking.

The pair is trading at 63.66/dollar after touching 63.70.

The pair may reverse most of its gains in late trade after positions are covered, according to a trader.

(Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)