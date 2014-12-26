Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee stays lower for the third straight session on month-end dollar demand and FII profit booking.
The pair is trading at 63.66/dollar after touching 63.70.
The pair may reverse most of its gains in late trade after positions are covered, according to a trader.
(Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.