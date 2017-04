Cycle rickshaws move past a display of rupees at a roadside currency exchange stall in the old quarters of Delhi June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

The rupee is trading at 61.87/88 versus Wednesday's close of 61.8450/8550.

Dollar demand from importers to meet month-end commitments hurting the Indian unit.

Shares choppy ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contract.

Losses in the dollar versus other majors and Asian currencies limit further downside.

Sentiment also cautious ahead of release of GDP data due after market hours on Friday and the RBI policy review next Tuesday.

Rupee seen moving in a 61.70 to 62.10 range until policy.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)