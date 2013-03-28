A Kashmiri shopkeeper displays a garland made of Indian currency notes at a market in Srinagar May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee fell slightly to 54.4250/4300, tracking a lower euro in early trade. Bunched up dollar inflows following a local holiday on Wednesday could push the rupee higher a little later.

The rupee is expected to be volatile in the day and trade in a wide range of 54.30-54.60 to the dollar due to fiscal year-end position adjustment by banks and corporates, one dealer at a private bank said.

The rupee had closed at 54.365/375 per dollar on Tuesday.

The euro languished at four-month lows on Thursday, having suffered a further setback as a rise in Italy's funding costs weighed on markets already worried about the ramifications of Cyprus' controversial rescue deal.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)