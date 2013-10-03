Two men look out from the glass door of a currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to a near one-week high, tracking global dollar weakness. The pair is at 62.13/15, 62.05 intraday low, versus Tuesday's close of 62.46/47.

"The market is looking at the overall behaviour of the USD and the developments in the US," says a senior dealer with a private bank.

Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.

A dealer tips dollar in a 61.80-62.60 band for the session with upticks to be sold into.

USD languished at eight-month lows early in Asia on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, while positive developments in Italian politics and a watchful but patient European Central Bank helped lift the euro.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)