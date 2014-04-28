Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls to 60.72/73 compared with its Friday close of 60.60/61 on the back of month-end dollar demand from oil importers.

Broader advances in USD/INR are seen limited ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet beginning Tuesday.

USD/INR seen trading in a broad 60.40 to 60.80 range for the session, according to dealers.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)