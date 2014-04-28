Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls to 60.72/73 compared with its Friday close of 60.60/61 on the back of month-end dollar demand from oil importers.
Broader advances in USD/INR are seen limited ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet beginning Tuesday.
USD/INR seen trading in a broad 60.40 to 60.80 range for the session, according to dealers.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.