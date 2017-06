An employee uses checks an currency note at a cash counter inside a bank in Mumbai June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls to 53.47/4750 from its previous close of 53.47/48. Dealers estimate outflows of around $940 million seen, which they say is likely on account of Cairn Energy's stake sale in Cairn India(CAIL.NS).

Cairn Energy was looking to sell an 8 percent stake in former unit Cairn India for about $940 million, a source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

Resistance for USD/INR seen at 53.66, the low hit on September 17 at around the start of the drop in the pair.