Reuters Market Eye - The rupee edges lower in opening trades, on way to a second session of losses, pair at 55.55/57 verus Friday's close of 55.4950/5050.

Dealers say oil-related USD demand from state-run refiners will likely put upside pressure on pair with brent crude rising over $115/barrel on supply worries.

Asian shares trading with marginal losses with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan trading 0.2 percent lower and Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.1 percent.

Euro holding steady in Asia, but may face downside if ECB drags on fleshing out its strategy in tackling debt crisis.