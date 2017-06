A Kashmiri woman walks under a garland made of currency notes on display at a market in Srinagar September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 55.41/42 after hitting 55.37, its highest in over 1 week, and compared with 55.53/54 at close on Monday.

Euro nears a two-month high hit against the dollar last week, supported by hopes the European Central Bank will soon unveil details of a plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Traders to watch the domestic sharemarket moves for further direction during the day. Sensex trading down 0.2 percent in opening deals.

Some dollar buying by oil companies could however help the dollar later in the session.