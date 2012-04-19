A worker at a fuel station checks a 500 Indian rupee note after filing a vehicle with fuel in Kolkata February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee continued to fall, touching its weakest level in more than 14 weeks and heading closer to technical support at 52.12, as the country's economic challenges and a cautious RBI inspire little confidence.

Intervention might become a factor as the rupee approaches 52 against the dollar, a level that some traders believe sparks a closer eye from the Reserve Bank of India. It was last at 51.91/92 after slipping to 51.9450, its lowest since January 10.

It had closed down at 51.79/79 on Wednesday.

Initial support for the rupee is seen at 52.12, the 61.8 percent retracement of the December-February gains.

However, the central bank is facing a widening current account deficit as well as market concerns about liquidity, potentially constraining any future moves to sell dollars.

