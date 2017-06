Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls from a session high of 55.30 to trade at 55.45/46, slightly up from its previous close of 55.52/53.

USD/INR had hit a one-week low on Monday after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram promised forthcoming fiscal consolidation steps.

However, pair rebounds tracking a dip in the euro as traders also focused on potential ECB steps.

Some oil-related USD buying is also seen, though traders say flows are not as consistent as Monday.

A dealer at a foreign bank tips USD/INR to trade at 55.25-55.55 band for the session.