Reuters Market Eye - The rupee reverses earlier gains to fall to 55.42/43 versus its previous close of 55.33/34 on the back of dollar demand from oil firms in the last days of the month, traders say.

USD/INR may gain towards 55.50 during the session, traders say.

Oil is India's biggest import and demand from oil firms peaks at the end of each month when importers make payments.

"There is heavy demand from oil firms today after the weekend, it being the end of the month. There is also lots of buying seen from state-run banks," a senior dealer with a private bank said.