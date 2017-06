Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee falls to 55.45/46 from its previous close of 54.94/95, tracking weaker risk currencies after monetary easing from China, the euro zone and Britain signalled a growing level of alarm about the global economy.

The euro languished at five-week lows against the greenback and at record troughs versus commodity currencies.

Traders will now await the U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT for further direction. Consensus forecasts is for 90,000 jobs to have been added.

The BSE Sensex was trading down 0.3 percent.