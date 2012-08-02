Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls to 55.775/78 versus its previous close of 55.47/48 as losses in domestic shares and the euro boost the greenback, but traders expect resistance at around current levels, preventing much sharper gains.

The Sensex falls 0.5 percent, tracking lower Asian shares after the Fed refrains from further monetary stimulus measures and ahead of the ECB meeting later in the day.

ECB statement is due at 1145 GMT and the news conference is being held at 1230 GMT.

The dollar stays broadly stronger against most major currencies including the euro with investors focusing on the ECB for any action that could revive risk appetite.