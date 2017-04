Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.33, little changed from Monday's close of 61.30/31.

Traders said the euro holding up against the dollar is supporting the rupee.

There was some dollar selling from custodian banks earlier in the session, they said.

Most expect the pair to trade around these levels for the rest of the day.

All eyes are on the Fed meet due Oct. 28-29.

The 50-share Nifty index up 0.22 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)