Reuters Market Eye - The rupee hits a new three-month high, but fails to rise above 61 in early attempts. The rupee is flat on day at 61.11/12 after opening at 61.01.

A large U.S. bank buyer of dollar in early trades, dealers say.

Nifty hits record high, up 0.7 percent.

Overseas investors continue heavy buying of Indian shares. At $207.84 million on Thursday, it was their biggest daily purchase since December 19, provisional exchange data shows.

The euro hovered near a two-month high against the dollar early on Friday following a relief rally when the European Central Bank left its interest rates unchanged.

Most other Asian currencies like rupiah and Taiwan dollar trading stronger compared with the U.S. dollar.

A breach of 60.84 will mark the rupee's highest level since August 12.

