An employee counts currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Kolkata June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is at day's high with foreign banks selling, says dealer. The pair is at 54.115/13, 54.26 intraday high, against its previous close of 54.38/39.

"If the 54.14-54.16 support area is broken conclusively, we should see 54-54.05 intraday," says a private bank dealer.

Dealers also watching inflows from Jet Airways stake sale to Etihad.

Ambitious Gulf carrier Etihad Airways is taking almost a quarter stake in Jet Airways (JET.NS), giving it a bigger foothold in the fast-growing Indian market. * The euro bounced back against the dollar and yen in Asian trading on Thursday, as investors covered some short positions taken in the wake of disappointing German data.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)