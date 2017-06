An employee counts currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala, January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee hit a three-and-half month high in early trades on expected NTPC inflows, say dealers. The pair at 52.96/97 versus 52.87 high and a close of 53.14/15 close on Tuesday.

The government expects to raise around $2.25 billion by selling a 9.5 percent stake in state power utility NTPC Ltd in a share auction on February 7.

Dealers estimate $300-$500 million of inflows due to NTPC share sale.

Gains in euro over previous India close also helping INR, dealers say.

