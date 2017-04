A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of rupee notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - * Rupee's 3-month implied volatility touches 7.45 pct, highest since July 4.

* Volatility has surged since June 30, as part of a surge in USD/INR over global risk aversion.

* HSBC says increased recent volatility a reminder of potential risks to the currency.

* Despite compression in the current account deficit, India still dependent on capital inflows, HSBC says.

* RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan warned on Wednesday of the prospect of a global market "crash" should investors bail out of riskier assets.

