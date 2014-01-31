Two men look out from the glass door of a currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 62.37/38 compared with its close of 62.56/57, tracking the dollar's losses versus other Asian currencies.

Most Asian markets are shut for the Lunar new year holiday which may keep volumes tepid, dealers say.

The U.S. dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having been swept higher as investors took aim at the euro in a volatile end to a very choppy month.

The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 62.25-62.75 range during the day. Month-end dollar demand from importers is being watched.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)