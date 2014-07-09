Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 59.92/93 versus its Tuesday's close of 59.78/79, tracking a fall in most Asian share markets while caution also prevails a day ahead of the budget.

Most Asian currencies, however, trading stronger versus the dollar and will limit a sharp rise in the pair.

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. stocks skidded, while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields kept up pressure on the dollar.

Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty is flat in morning trade.

USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.80 to 60.20 range during the session.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)