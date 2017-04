A customer counts currency outside a currency exchange shop in Kolkata August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.30 versus Monday's close of 61.36/37.

China's economy grew 7.3 percent in July-September, slightly above expectations of 7.2 percent.

India promised on Monday to open up the coal industry to private players, raising hopes of more reforms.

The Nifty is up 0.34 percent.

(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)