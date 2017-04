A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of rupee notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.90/91 versus its close of 62.04/05, tracking gains in the domestic share market.

The pair is expected to hold in a 61.80 to 62.20 range during the session. The BSE Sensex is trading up 0.5 percent, in line with other Asian share markets.

The market is expected to remain largely quiet in lower volumes at year-end.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)