Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.04/05 versus its close of 60.16/17 on Friday. The unit rose as high as 60.03, its strongest since April 10.

All Asian currencies stronger versus the dollar. The index of the dollar against six major currencies currently down 0.06 percent.

The dollar got off to a cautious start on Monday, having staged a curious reversal late last week that saw it erase all of the gains sparked by a strong payrolls report.

Traders expect the spot market to hold in a 59.90 to 60.25 range initially and watch local shares for further cues.

