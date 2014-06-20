An employee counts rupee notes inside a private money exchange office in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is weaker at 60.2900/2950 versus its previous close of 60.08/09, tracking high global crude prices as crisis in Iraq continues.

Brent crude held near $115 a barrel on Friday, close to a nine-month high, and was headed for its second weekly gain on increased risks of disruption to supply from Iraq.

The rupee and Indonesia's rupiah led losses among regional units, reflecting the risk that high oil prices pose to both countries' current account and inflation rate.

The rupiah has lost 1.4 percent against the dollar this week and the rupee has fallen 0.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Market closely watching stocks as investors cautious and reluctant to take big bets on concerns over violence in Iraq.

The pair is seen trading in a 60.00-60.50 range during the session.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)