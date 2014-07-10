A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of rupee notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 59.62/63 versus its Wednesday close of 59.75/76.

Asian equities rose and the dollar dipped on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it was not in a rush to end quantitative easing and begin hiking rates.

Traders expect the market to remain range-bound until the budget announcements which will start at 11 a.m.

Most Asian currencies trading stronger. The dollar started at one-week lows against a basket of major currencies.

The rupee is seen moving in a 59.50 to 59.80 range until the budget.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)