A roadside currency exchange vendor is pictured through rupee notes in the old quarters of Delhi May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.14/15, little changed versus its previous close of 60.12/13.

The unit hit 60.98 during trade on Thursday, its strongest since July 14.

The rupee is seen in 59.90 to 60.30 range during the day with month-end import dollar demand seen supporting the pair.

The Nifty is currently trading down 0.2 percent and will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows.

An index of Asian shares pulled away from a three-year high after a mostly flat day on Wall Street, though a fresh S&P closing record and upbeat U.S. employment data underpinned sentiment.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)